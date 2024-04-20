Makgopa close to a return as Pirates host AmaZulu

Pirates confirmed on their official website on Friday that Makgopa has returned to first team training.

Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring in his last appearance for Orlando Pirates, against Polokwane City on March 2. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is back in training with the Buccaneers, though it is unclear if he will be available to play in the Buccaneers’ DStv Premiership meeting with AmaZulu on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

Makgopa last played for the Buccaneers on March 2, when he scored the winner but then had to come off injured in a 1-0 DStv Premiership victory at Polokwane City.

The 23 year-old, who led the line for his country at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, also missed Bafana Bafana’s international friendlies against Andorra and Algeria at the end of March.

The Buccaneers have coped well in Magkopa’s absence, with Tshegofatso Mabasa returning from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows to net seven goals in nine appearances in the DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup.

Defensive pair return

With this in mind, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro may well exercise caution in rushing Makgopa back into the fray.

Pirates do have defensive pairing Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thapelo Xoki available to face AmaZulu on Saturday, after they missed the 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over Usuthu in Durban last weekend through suspension.

The Buccaneers will be confident of beating Usuthu again, after their Nedbank Cup win, which also came off the back of a 7-1 pummelling of Golden Arrows in the league.

Riveiro’s side have been a bit inconsistent all season, but will hope they have now turned a corner as they bid to finish second in the DStv Premiership and qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.