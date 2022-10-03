Mngqithi explains substitution of embarrassed Jali

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns surprisingly registered no shots on target in their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Saturday.



Sundowns co-head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi was astonished to see that his charges failed to pose any serious threat to the Buccaneers.

“It is a very rare moment for us to not have shots on target when we have created many moments that should have resulted in shots at goal. Peter Shaulile had two chances and both needed a little bit of composure,” said Mngqithi.

“This was a game of small margins. When two big teams play the way they did, it is unfortunate that they don’t get to score goals. Otherwise it was a great game of football and we are ready for the next assignment that will determine who goes through,” he added.

The second-leg is scheduled to take place on October 22 at Loftus Versfeld. The winner will book a flight to the Moses Mabhida Stadium to take on Kaizer Chiefs or AmaZulu in the final.



Meanwhile, Sundowns captain on the day was former Sea Robbers midfield stalwart, Andile Jali, who, according to most accounts, had a decent game.

However, the 32-year-old, who had a moment to forget when he was taken to the cleaners by Monnapule Saleng, was withdrawn in the 54th minute. Bongani Zungu was brought on in his place and Mngqithi explains why.

“We just wanted to inject a little bit of intensity and improve the stats of the game. That is why – there is a big improvement on our second half stats in terms of our passing game and all that,” he said.

“Andile played very well and he had very good moments in our build-up but it (his substitution) was solely because we wanted to improve our intensity.

“We also wanted to bring in Thapelo Morena into a striking position but unfortunately Khuliso Mudau got injured. We wanted to use a little bit of speed in our game which I think was working for us in the second half.”

