Sundowns appoint Romain Folz as assistant coach

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the appointment of Frenchman Romain Folz as assistant coach.



The former Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu coach joins the league champions from FIFA’s High-Performance Department where he worked on the development of football.



“Mamelodi Sundowns has appointed Romain Folz as an Assistant Coach in the first team and joins Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela, Wendell Robinson and Kennedy Mweene in the Technical Department,” read a statement from Sundowns.

“Romain joins the 2023/24 PSL Champions from FIFA’s High-Performance Department where he worked on the development of football. Folz who holds a UEFA Pro License has previously worked in South Africa and across Africa in Guinea, Botswana, and Ghana.

“Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical team have warmly received Romain into the camp in Austria where they are on a pre season camp.”



Sundowns also announced that they will play more competitive matches in the next few days as part of the ongoing pre season preparations.



The Brazilians, who lost two matches in a row during their tour in Australia, will play Cardiff City at Waldstadion in Westendorf on Tuesday (kickoff is 4pm SA time),