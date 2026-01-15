PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Why Chicago Fire signed Mbokazi and Dithejane

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

15 January 2026

04:34 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“He [Mbekezeli Mbokazi] is a player that has high potential," said Berhalter.

Why Chicago Fire signed Mbokazi and Dithejane

Mbekezeli Mbokazi signs contract with Chicago Fire. Photo: Chicago Fire media

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter has explained the reason why they acquired the services of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane,

The Major League Soccer (MLS) side signed Mbokazi and Dithejane from Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy respectively during the current transfer window.

ALSO READ: Dithejane ‘can’t wait’ to make Chicago debut

After being given a chance by then coach Jose Riveiro in March 2025, Mbokazi went on to establish himself as one of the best central defenders in South Africa and became a permanent feature in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

Speaking to the media, Berhalter praised Mbokazi, saying he has great potential and can deal with top players.  

“He [Mbekezeli Mbokazi] is a player that has high potential, he’s shown that he can deal with some top players and play at the highest stage,” said Berhalter.

“And now for us it’s about getting him prepared, used to the league, adapting to the league and getting him prepared for the World Cup.

Commenting on Dithejane, Berhalter said: “There’s two things, the first is, we want to bring talented players who can help the squad into this club.

“Secondly, we think it’s beneficial for them to have each other and to work in pairs. It’s gonna be a huge transition for both players and it’s comforting they’ll have them from their home country to help them adapt.”

ALSO READ: De Jong opens up on Pirates move, reveals personal goals

Mbokazi and Dithejane hope the move to Chicago Fire will boost their chances of making the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) TS Galaxy F.C. United States of America (USA/US)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts DJ Warras murder case: Will video footage bolster Majola’s bail application?
News Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages
News Foreigners ‘not prioritised’ over SA pupils at schools, Gauteng Education says
News Teenage pregnancy: Statutory rape is a serious crime regardless of consent, public warned
News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp