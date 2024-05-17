Wounded Pirates looking for redemption against Galaxy

"We want to be in the Champions League next season," says Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to not only redeem themselves, but to also keep their chances of playing in the Caf Champions League alive when they take on TS Galaxy in the penultimate DStv Premiership game at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.



The Buccaneers come into this game licking their wounds following the shock 1-0 loss to Richards Bay FC at home in Orlando last week Saturday.

The defeat meant that Pirates missed out on a golden opportunity to move second on the log after Stellenbosch FC, who currently occupy that position, also suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Moroka Swallows on the same day.

Despite the setback against the Natal Rich Boyz, Pirates coach Jose Roveiro still has his sights set on playing in the Caf Champions League next season. And the Spanish mentor has asked for an improved performance from his team in the “final” against the Rockets in Mbombela this Saturday.

“There are a lot of things we need to improve from our match against Richards Bay but the attitude and the desire to get the three points was there and that’s the most important thing,” said Riveiro.

“Now we are going to another final and we are going to do the same, we know we are playing for something big. We want to be in the Champions League next season, but now Stellenbosch is in that place.

“We want to get there and we know that to do it, all of us have to run the extra mile. This includes the technical team, players, and everybody involved,” he added.

With Galaxy having drawn their last three games against Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City, coach Sead Ramovic will also be looking for a win against Pirates – a victory that will guarantee their place in next season’s MTN8.



The Rockets are currently fifth on the league standings with 40 points after 27 games. Coach Ramovic says if his team finishes the season in fifth position they will celebrate that achievement as if they have won the league title.

“If you don’t have financial power, your expectation is only that you stay in the league,” said the German coach

“But if you reach the top eight, it’s a fantastic season. If you reach the top five it is like you winning the league. If we finish in the top five this season, we will celebrate it just the same as if we had won the league.”