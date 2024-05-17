Mgosi

17 May 2024

Sibusiso Vilakazi set to leave Sekhukhune United?

Vilakazi has only made eight DStv Premiership appearances for Sekhukhune this season.

Sibusiso Vilakazi set to leave Sekhukhune United

Sibusiso Vilakazi of Sekhukhune United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Sibusiso Vilakazi is the latest player at Sekhukhune United who is facing an uncertain future.

A major clearout is expected at Babina Noko at the end of the season with a number of senior players set to leave.

Kamohelo Mokotjo is another one that hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. Edwin Gyimah has already been shown the door after a fallout with the technical team.

According to information reaching the mgosi squad, Vilakazi will leave the Limpopo-based side when his contract concludes next month.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana dribbling wizard has only made eight DStv Premiership appearances for Sekhukhune this season.

“Vilakazi will leave at the end of the season. He’s a great professional but it hasn’t worked out for him at the club,” said the source at the club.

“You see Linda Mntambo has done well since he came back from injury and unfortunately it has been the same with Vila. He won’t be offered a new contract when his current deal expires.”

The 34-year-old has also had a stint at TS Galaxy after his departure from Sundowns two years ago.

