Chiefs set to open talks with Ramovic over head coach job – report

It is reported that Ramovic has been identified as the next possible head coach of the Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to hold talks with TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic regarding the possibility of him becoming the club’s next head coach.



Chiefs are currently searching for a permanent coach after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Cavin Johnson, who has been holding the helm on an interim basis, is set to resume his position as the Head of Development academy at the end of the season.

Several coaches including Abha Club coach Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Petro Luanda’s Alexandre Santos, former Al-Ittihad coach Raul Caneda, Young Africans’ Miguel Gamondi and Florent Ibenge of Al Hilal Club have been mentioned as possible successors to Ntseki.

Now Transfermarkt reports that Ramovic has been identified as the next possible head coach of the Amakhosi.

“The club is set to hold talks with him in the next few days, potentially paving the way for a new era at Kaizer Chiefs FC.

“As Chiefs continue its search for a head coach to restore their former glory, Ramović’s impressive credentials make him a strong candidate.

“With an average of 1.48 points per match in the #DStvPrem this season, the Stuttgart-born tactician has demonstrated his ability to deliver results,” read the report from Transfermarkt.

Ramovic raised a bit of speculation that he could be keen to take over the Chiefs job recently when said Amakhosi are a team that should be in the top three in the country.

“I hope Chiefs come back stronger, they belong to the top three,” said the German coach after his side’s 2-2 draw against Chiefs last week Wednesday. Many viewed this comment as a way of raising his hand for the head coach job at Chiefs.



Ramovic has done reasonably well since joining the Rockets in 2021. This season, he led Galaxy to the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout where they lost on penalties to Stellenbosch FC.



It remains to be seen if he will be the man tasked with bring back the glory days at Naturena.