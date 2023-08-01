Xulu opens up about SuperSport United move

By Katlego Modiba

Highly sought-after Siyanda Xulu has pointed out why the SuperSport United project appealed to him more when deciding to join the club.



A number of clubs in Turkey and in the lucrative Saudi Arabian league were believed to be interested in his services after his time at Azerbaijan top-flight club Turan Tovuz came to an end.

In the end, Matsatsantsa a Pitori signed the Bafana Bafana centre-back on a two-year contract in another high-profile signing for the club ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

“I feel grateful to get an opportunity to play at home,” the 31-year-old said.

“One thing I needed at this point in time is stability. When you get to this age of ours the most important thing is stability.”

AmaZulu were also believed to be front runners for his signature but the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United defender explained why he preferred a move to the Tshwane-based team.

“SuperSport United gave me what I needed at the right time so I’m very excited,” he said.

“Number one, it’s not only about Siyanda but it’s about the team. The reason I joined the club is that I saw this as the right team heading in the right direction and I’m here to help the team achieve just that.”

Gavin Hunt will be hoping Xulu plugs the gap left by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who has joined Chiefs.



Youngsters Shandre Campbell, Ime Okon, Jabu Matsio and Samukelo Xulu have also been promoted to the senior team after winning the Diski Challenge with the Young Spartans last season.



Meanwhile, SuperSport on Tuesday unveiled their three kits for the 2023/24 season kits from our technical sponsor Umbro.