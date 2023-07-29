Hunt explains SuperSport’s Xulu signing

By Katlego Modiba

SuperSport United FC have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana international Siyanda Xulu on a two-year deal with an option for another year.

The 31-year-old Xulu spent last season at Azerbaijan club Turan Tovuz after a spell with Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Xulu made 27 appearances for Tovuz to help the club finish sixth in the Azerbaijan league

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United and Rostov defender will be a welcomed addition to Gavin Hunt’s team who have lost Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Chiefs.

Hunt explained why he signed Xulu who was reportedly not short of admirers.

“I think he’s someone that can fit into left centre-back since TT is gone,” Hunt said.

“He gives us good experience and I’ve known him for a long time as a player. He can help with the younger payer that we’ve got. With him and Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) we can form a good combination there. We have four ood centre-backs, that’s a bit of strength and depth for the future.

“We have a lot of games and centre-back is where you generally have problems. You lose players to suspensions and he’s a big signing for us ad I’m happy that he’s here.”

Hunt also described attributes that made him rope in the nomadic Xulu.

Quick and tough

“He’s quick, tough ad he’s a good defender. He can give you the other side as well, playing out the back, he’s good,” remarked Hunt.

“But I look for defenders first and I think he can defend for us in one-on-one. When we play with a good high line, he can help us from that perspective. He’s a good character as well and from that position you need good characters, people who want to win. He’s number one in the Bafana team so I think he’s a good acquisition for a club of our size.”