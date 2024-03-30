Yanga hold Zwane-less Sundowns to a goalless draw

The second leg will played at Loftus Versfeld next week Friday.

Young Africans and Mamelodi Sundowns fans during the CAF Champions League 2023/24 quarterfinals 1st leg match between Young Africans and Mamelodi Sundowns at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania on 30 March 2024 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Young Africans (Yanga) held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal that was played at a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.



ALSO READ: Sekhukhune United stun Orlando Pirates in Polokwane

The South African champions came into the game as favourites but struggled to find a breakthrough in a match that Yanga will also feel that they could have won.

It was a disjointed display and perhaps the FIFA international break had a part to play but a draw was a true reflection of the game.

It was a game where Rulani Mokwena desperately missed Themba Zwane’s creativity. The Sundowns captain sat out the game due to a suspension. He will be available for the second leg in Tshwane.

The first half was proved to be physical affair with both teams fighting to take control of the match. Sundowns were dealt a huge blow as they lost Bongani Zungu 11 minutes into the game with what looked like a groin injury.

Referee Amin Omar dished up as many as three yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes. Aubrey Modiba was booked five minutes after replacing Zungu. Yanga’s Lomalisa Mutambala and Maxi Nzengeli also went into the referee’s book.

The Brazilians might have bossed the ball possession stakes but they didn’t create clear-cut chances. Backed by their passionate fans, Yanga did threaten on the counter and could have caused damage if they kept their nerve in the final third.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Johnson – we should have won

Ronwen Williams produced a fine save to deny Cement Mzize who was through on goal in the 68th minute.



The second leg will played at Loftus Versfeld next week Friday and Masandawana will be hoping to get the job done at home after firing blanks in Tanzania.