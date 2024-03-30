Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

30 Mar 2024

05:58 pm

Chiefs’ Johnson – we should have won

'We missed quite a few opportunities,' said the Amakhosi head coach.

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson believes his side should have beaten Cape Town City. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson believes his side ought to have beaten Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership goalless draw at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs did have chances to score in front of a capacity crowd in the Mother City, but so did the home side, and Amakhosi hardly piled pressure on the opposition.

‘We will probably get it right the next time’

Still Johnson was adamant his side should have taken the three points.

“We should have won the game,” the Chiefs head coach told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We missed quite a few opportunities. But from the last game, the energy we put into the derby (Chiefs lost 3-2 to Pirates) and the energy we put in today, we are just climbing.

“We couldn’t score but we will probably get it right the next time. Thanks to the fans for coming out, we had a good welcome in Cape Town.”

Cape Town City F.C. Cavin Johnson DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

