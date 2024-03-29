Makudubela embraces underdog tag against Sundowns

'There is a lot at stake for us, we will try to match Sundowns in both legs,' said Young Africans' South African midfielder.

Young Africans midfielder Mahlatse Makudubela is confident of a positive result ahead of the much-anticipated quarterfinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

The South African DStv Premiership champions are favourites to win the two-legged tie against their Tanzanian counterparts.

Makudumela is in his first season with Yanga after joining the club on a free transfer from relegated Marumo Gallants last year.

The 34-year-old who, came up through the Sundowns development system, spoke to the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Thursday.

“As soon as we saw that we are playing Mamelodi Sundowns, the coach and my teammates started asking me about the club because I played for them,” Makudubela said in an online press conference.

“We all know Sundowns and we have watched them compete in top competitions and the Club World Cup. So you can’t speak about BMT (big match temperament) and not mention Sundowns because they have been competing in top competitions in the country, the continent and the world that large.

“We know what we are going to be up against and we have to psych ourselves up mentally, physical and otherwise. Young Africans is also a big club and they compete at the highest level. They played in the final of the Confederation Cup last season, won the treble and the league I don’t know how many times. The history of this club is rich just like Mamelodi Sundowns. We know their big spending habit and they can buy any player at any given time.

“We come in here as the underdogs and we’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve made history for the first time I don’t know in how many years of this club’s existence. There is a lot at stake for us, we will try to match Sundowns in both legs.”

The skilful midfielder opened up about life in the Eastern African country and the affinity between Yanga supporters and the players.

‘The fan base is just crazy’

“To be honest with you, what I’m seeing this side is not something I’ve seen in South Africa where the club engages supporters on a regular basis,”, he said the former Orlando Pirates winger added.

“Every week the management engages with supporters and everything is in line. Supporters are informed about what is happening within the club. I think that is something that is lacking in South African football.

“The fan base is just crazy every time we play away or home there isn’t much difference. Sometimes you’d think that we are the home team when we play away. Thousands of supporters welcome us at the airport and escort us to the hotel.

“So this is a big institution, a big club with a very big fan base. You are bound to give your best on the field regardless of the circumstances you face. The fans always rally behind the players and their team.”

The first leg takes place at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday and kick-off is at 8 pm. The return match will be played on April 5 at Loftus Versfeld, with the winner advancing to the last four.