Zwane admits Chiefs nearly made it difficult against Casric

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs failed to find rhythm and fluidity in their 2-1 Nedbank Cup win over Casric Stars over the weekend and coach Arthur Zwane was not impressed at all.



The Soweto giants failed to boss the game even after getting an early goal through a penalty which would have unsettled Stars.

Caleb Bimenyimana scored from the spot kick after Stars captain Mumuni Abubakar had played the ball with his arms inside his own box.

Zwane said he expected that Chiefs would then pin their opponent down from that point on and force them into more mistakes.

“Look, aah, we nearly made it difficult for ourselves. It would have been an easy game if we had applied ourselves correctly.

“We started off very well and we put them under pressure. And we forced a penalty,” said Zwane after the match.

“At that moment I thought we would keep the momentum and force them to make more mistakes.

“If they commit mistakes then we score goals. But again we slowed down a little bit,” added Zwane.

A few chances after the half time break shifted the momentum in Chiefs’ favour a little bit, but it was still see-saw.

Chiefs changes made some difference

Zwane took off Bimenyimana and Kamohelo Mahlatsi with Ashley Du Preez and Dillan Solomons taking their places.



“We had to make changes in the second half just to put them under pressure and also because Caleb was struggling a little.

“We knew Ash (Du Preez) with his speed and Mdu (Shabalala) in the pockets and also put Solly (Solomons) on the right so that we can have speed going forward.

“There was that space for us to exploit. But we did not capitalise. We created a few chances from the space behind on the right.

“But we were unfortunate not to take those chances, but yeah… We nearly made it difficult for ourselves,” said the Chiefs coach.

Zwane also highlighted how his team failed to defend effectively. Zitha Kwinika’s mistake gifted Stars their goal.

He tried to play a short pass to Siyabonga Ngezana inside his own box but the ball was intercepted by Kgomotso Mosadi who went on to score.

“Just look at the goal we conceded. It came out of our complacency. But it is one of those things,” said the Amakhosi mentor.

Chiefs will now shift focus back to the DStv Premiership where they will meet Maritzburg United away in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.