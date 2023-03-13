Zwane speaks on who Chiefs want in Ke Yona quarterfinals

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says football sometimes does not work on form but rather on what happens on match day.

Zwane made an example of how English giants Liverpool went from embarrassing Manchester United to losing to Bournemouth the following week to back his thinking.

He said this when answering a question about who he would wish for in the draw for the quarterfinals in the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs scraped through to this round with an unconvincing 2-1 win over first division side Casric Stars on Sunday evening. But Zwane remains resolute.

“With us, we can play with anyone. We don’t choose who we want to play against,” Zwane said after the game.

“Whoever we draw, we will obviously have to plan for them and take it from there.

“No, it doesn’t matter (who we draw). This is football. I mean, it is good that Sundowns are doing very well.

“They are doing very well at that level – the (Caf) Champions League and everyone wants to be there,” said Zwane.

Not scared of even Sundowns, Zwane suggests

Going to the draw on Monday evening, most football supporters and pundits are looking forward to who gets to play Sundowns.

This is because the Tshwane side showed that their level is far off any team, not only in South Africa but on the continent.

Sundowns easily scored five past Al Ahly in a crucial Champions League group match on Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 win.

But that does not scare off Zwane who believes that anything can happen in football.

“Like I said, this is football, you know. This is one game that is very unpredictable.

“Whether you are on the right track or doing well at that moment, anything can happen in football.

“We watched Manchester United last week getting hammered by Liverpool by seven, then yesterday (Liverpool) lost,” explained the Chiefs mentor.

In the pots for the draw to be held at SuperSport TV studios in Randburg will be the last eight teams remaining in the competition.

They are Sundowns, Dondol Stars, Sekhukhune United, Chippa United, Royal AM, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs.

Chiefs have gone an unbelievable seven years without a trophy and Zwane will be looking to be the biblical messiah who saves the team from the rot it is experiencing.