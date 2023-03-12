Vilakazi bemoans injuries that hinder progress at Arrows 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has rued injuries that have prevented them from fielding their best starting XI in recent games.

Arrows had to play with a makeshift defence in their Nedbank Cup match against Royal AM.

And to add salt to the wounded, they lost more key players who limped off in the 3-1 loss.

While it is not clear how long they might be out, goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha was the worst of the injuries.

“It’s a worrying factor,” said Vilakazi after the game, as quoted by SABC Sport on Sunday.

“But going into a new week we must prepare accordingly. I know we were unfortunate with our pairing of defenders.

“This was (Nsikelelo) Nxadi’s second game coming from a long-term injury and Themba (Mantshiyane) is not a centre back. He is a left back.

“We are trying to work with what we have at this particular time,” explained the Arrows mentor.

Knockout a disguised blessing for Arrows

Getting the boot in the Nedbank Cup may, however, have been a blessing in disguise for Vilakazi’s Arrows who are struggling in the DStv Premiership.

The Durban side is among the teams who are not safe from relegation. And now Arrows can focus completely on the league.

“We are not giving up… we need to put our heads up especially as the technical staff in terms of working with our players,” said Vilakazi.

“We need to be patient since we are looking at the bigger picture of trying to secure a decent position on the log table.

“As much as we will be focusing on our defensive structure, we must also deal with the psychological aspect of our players and instil a winning mentality.

“So, now we must focus on the league because we must go for a kill whether we like it or not,” added the former striker with Arrows.

Abafana Bes’thende’s next assignment is a league game against Swallows who are also looking to move away from danger.

It should be an interesting battle with Swallows left to pick up the pieces after Ernst Middendorp ditched them last week.

The well-travelled German coach resigned and took up a job at a third division club in his native land.