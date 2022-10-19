Zwane denies TS Galaxy are Kaizer Chiefs’ hoodoo side 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are probably top of the list of teams that TS Galaxy look forward to playing against but coach Arthur Zwane denies that they are their hoodoo team.

Amakhosi are set to meet Galaxy in a DStv Premiership meeting at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening in what is expected to be a lively game.

“I don’t think so,” says Zwane when asked if the Rockets are their hoodoo team. “They’ve never been our hoodoo team.

“We just happened to lose to them in the Nedbank final. I looked at many other games we’ve played against them and we’ve won more games than we’ve lost to them,” adds Zwane.

He however does not take them lightly and says he knows they will take them on pound for pound.

“They have a good team. They are just unfortunate to find themselves where they are. They made life difficult for Sundowns.

“They were defending too deep and playing more on the counter attack. With us, I don’t think they will want to do that, they will want to take the game to us.

“That will be good for us as it will enable us to find those spaces to exploit,” says the Amakhosi mentor.

Kaizer Chiefs go into this game on the back of a defeat to Chippa United at the weekend. It broke the team’s three game winning run.

Zwane says Amakhosi were just unlucky on the day and they will dust themselves off and get going again.

“Luck was on their side that day. But when it comes to us, we will continue where we left off in terms of trying to create goal scoring opportunities.

“We will however make sure this time around that we tighten our screws at the back and don’t concede too easily,” adds the Amakhosi coach.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently fifth on the standings but could jump to the top with a big win over Galaxy.

The KwaNdebele side will be the more desperate for points having collected just 11 in 10 games.

And playing Kaizer Chiefs seems to always get Tim Sukazi’s side to give their best and will to cause another upset at FNB Stadium.