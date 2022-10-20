Zwane frets over Bimenyimana injury as Chiefs continue search for striker

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Caleb Bimenyimana’s injury must have been Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s worst nightmare becoming reality.

The injury happened just as the lanky Burundian was finding his groove and scoring touch. It is unclear at the moment what the nature of his injury is.

And Zwane has confirmed that he will only know on Friday how long his striker will be out for.

Zwane had previously mentioned that they would be using Bimenyimana sparingly to avoid such instances.

“We will get the doctor’s report tomorrow (Friday) because we have an off day today,” said Zwane on Thursday.

“I don’t know how long he will be out for. What I know is that he has a little challenge here and there but we are still waiting for the doctor’s report.”

Mangethe, as Zwane is referred to, also confirmed that their search for a striker to join Chiefs is still continuing.

Chiefs are thin up front with Bimenyimana and Ashley Du Preez as the only recognised strikers in the team.

“Yes… We are profiling a lot of strikers at the moment. And we will keep at it until we find the one who we think fits in our way of playing,” said Zwane.

And while Bimenyimana is out and Du Preez still struggling for scoring form, Chiefs are desperate for goals especially in their next match.

Amakhosi meet AmaZulu FC in the second leg of the MTN8 semi finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The first leg at FNB Stadium two weeks ago ended in a 1-1 draw which gives Usuthu an advantage of some sort with the away goal they scored.

“In the first leg we had an opportunity to go into the second leg with three or four goals,” said Zwane.

“Now we are at a disadvantage because of the away rule. But anything can happen, this is football.”