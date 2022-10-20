‘I owe my life to football,’ says former Chiefs star Mandla Masango

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mandla Masango vanished from the public eye and it is still not clear if he has retired or is just waiting for another chance.

And when he made his first public appearance after a few years, Masango could not give a clear answer on whether or not he is retired.

“Only God knows. I cannot say yes, and I didn’t say no,” said Masango on this matter. He however went on to reveal that he now has business interests.

“I obviously wanted to build something for myself, I didn’t want to end up like the other guys,” said Masango.

He is currently an ambassador for the Carling Black Label Cup which is now a four team one day tournament set for November 12 at FNB Stadium.

“So I just wanted to build something that I know will look after me. I want to leave a legacy for my kids… For my future kids because I don’t have kids now.

“So yeah for my future kids and for my family one day, because you know football is a short career. You need to have something on the side that will make a living for you,” adds Masango.



And while he could not give much details on the kind of business he has ventured into, Masango says his heart will always be with the beautiful game.

“Football is my life, everything I have I owe to football. I will never desert football. Whenever football comes calling, I will go running because everything I am it’s because of football.

“I love and respect football, I will give my all to football whether playing or whatever role given I will always give my best for football. I owe my life to football,” said Masango.

He last played for Danish side Randers FC but when his contract was cut, he returned home and has not joined any team since then. He is just 33 years old.