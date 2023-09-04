Zwane replaced by Chiefs’ Mmodi in Bafana squad

'The good news is that he is well and resting at home under the supervision of the club’s medical department,' said Sundowns in a statement on Zwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued an update on Themba Zwane’s injury after the was stretched off in the MTN8 first leg semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The game ended in 1-1 draw after Khuliso Mudau equalised late in the game to cancel out Edson Castillo’s opener at FNB Stadium.

Zwane’s collision with Yusuf Maart left him with a nasty cut above his eye. The injury means he will miss Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“In Saturday’s #MTN8 semi-final first leg Themba “Mshishi” Zwane sustained a deep cut to his upper right eye,” Sundowns said in a statement on Monday.



“He received immediate medical attention onfield and was stabilised at the stadium. Zwane was later sent to hospital for further observation and a precautionary scan in terms of concussion protocols.

“The good news is that he is well and resting at home under the supervision of the club’s medical department.”

In-form Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Mmodi has been called up to replace Zwane. Both Bafana’s games are set to take place on 9 and 12 September at Orlando Stadium.