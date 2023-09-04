Local Soccer September 4, 2023 | 2:00 pm

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

4 Sep 2023

02:00 pm

Zwane replaced by Chiefs’ Mmodi in Bafana squad

By Katlego Modiba - Football Journalist

'The good news is that he is well and resting at home under the supervision of the club’s medical department,' said Sundowns in a statement on Zwane.

Pule Mmodi - Kaizer Chiefs

In-form Pule Mmodi has earned a late Bafana call-up. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued an update on Themba Zwane’s injury after the was stretched off in the MTN8 first leg semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The game ended in 1-1 draw after Khuliso Mudau equalised late in the game to cancel out Edson Castillo’s opener at FNB Stadium.

Zwane’s collision with Yusuf Maart left him with a nasty cut above his eye. The injury  means he will miss Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“In Saturday’s #MTN8 semi-final first leg Themba “Mshishi” Zwane sustained a deep cut to his upper right eye,” Sundowns said in a statement on Monday.

“He received immediate medical attention onfield and was stabilised at the stadium. Zwane was later sent to hospital for  further observation and a precautionary scan in terms of concussion protocols.

“The good news is that he is well and resting at home under the supervision of the club’s medical department.”

In-form Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Mmodi has been called up to replace Zwane. Both Bafana’s games are set to take place on 9 and 12 September at Orlando Stadium. 

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe