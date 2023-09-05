Local Soccer September 5, 2023 | 6:00 am

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

5 Sep 2023

06:00 am

Broos defends Chiefs comments ahead of Bafana friendlies

By Jonty Mark - Football Editor

'When I said they (Chiefs players) don't deserve to be in in the team I didn't mean they didn't have the skill,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos – Bafana Bafana – Namibia – DR Congo – Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says his comments about Kaizer Chiefs players not deserving to be in the national team have nothing to with their ability.

Broos did not name any Chiefs players in his initial Bafana squad, though he has since called up in-form Pule Mmodi for an injured Themba Zwane.

“Chiefs have to improve …. sorry but for now no Chiefs players deserve to be in the Bafana squad,” said Broos as he named his squad.

This prompted a reaction from Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki

“We can’t question him because we don’t know what he’s looking for in a player, because he’s never given us a template to say ‘if you want to be in the national team, these are the requirements’,” said Ntseki.

Broos moved to clarify what he meant at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

“I am fully responsible for what I said,” said the Bafana head coach.

“When I said they (Chiefs players) don’t deserve to be in in the team I didn’t mean they didn’t have the skill, but that there performances were not enough to be in Bafana … you saw the reaction of their supporters after their defeat to TS Galaxy. I don’t think I said something wrong.”

Broos then reacted furiously to a percieved suggestion that he had said Ntseki had not changed Chiefs at all, though it is unclear where the Bafana coach got this suggestion from.

“I never said that, this is very bad and I am really upset. If you want to criticise the coach of team, do it yourself, don’t use me.”

Chiefs drama

The Chiefs drama has provided a bit of a sideshow to friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, with the games set to be played on September 9 and September 12, both at Orlando Stadium.

Broos has had to make some changes to his squad, with Mmodi added along with Sphephelo Sithole and Mlungisi Mbunjana, following injuries to Teboho Mokoena and Luke Le Roux.

“I hoped to only have a few changes from the selection that played Morocco, but ok,” said Broos, who is using these matches for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

“On the other hand we have to call other players, and I will give them playing time. That was the goal of the two friendlies, to give playing time to every player who is here.”

Read more on these topics

Hugo Broos Kaizer Chiefs molefi ntseki Themba Zwane

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe