Broos defends Chiefs comments ahead of Bafana friendlies

'When I said they (Chiefs players) don't deserve to be in in the team I didn't mean they didn't have the skill,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says his comments about Kaizer Chiefs players not deserving to be in the national team have nothing to with their ability.

Broos did not name any Chiefs players in his initial Bafana squad, though he has since called up in-form Pule Mmodi for an injured Themba Zwane.

“Chiefs have to improve …. sorry but for now no Chiefs players deserve to be in the Bafana squad,” said Broos as he named his squad.

This prompted a reaction from Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki

“We can’t question him because we don’t know what he’s looking for in a player, because he’s never given us a template to say ‘if you want to be in the national team, these are the requirements’,” said Ntseki.

Broos moved to clarify what he meant at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

“I am fully responsible for what I said,” said the Bafana head coach.

“When I said they (Chiefs players) don’t deserve to be in in the team I didn’t mean they didn’t have the skill, but that there performances were not enough to be in Bafana … you saw the reaction of their supporters after their defeat to TS Galaxy. I don’t think I said something wrong.”

Broos then reacted furiously to a percieved suggestion that he had said Ntseki had not changed Chiefs at all, though it is unclear where the Bafana coach got this suggestion from.

“I never said that, this is very bad and I am really upset. If you want to criticise the coach of team, do it yourself, don’t use me.”

Chiefs drama

The Chiefs drama has provided a bit of a sideshow to friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, with the games set to be played on September 9 and September 12, both at Orlando Stadium.

Broos has had to make some changes to his squad, with Mmodi added along with Sphephelo Sithole and Mlungisi Mbunjana, following injuries to Teboho Mokoena and Luke Le Roux.

“I hoped to only have a few changes from the selection that played Morocco, but ok,” said Broos, who is using these matches for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

“On the other hand we have to call other players, and I will give them playing time. That was the goal of the two friendlies, to give playing time to every player who is here.”