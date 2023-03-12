Zwane well aware of Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup opponent’s strengths 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is well aware of the strengths of their Nedbank Cup last 16 opponent Casric Stars’ strengths.

Amakhosi meet the Motsepe Foundation Championship side at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6pm in a fight for a place in the quarterfinals.

Zwane’s preparations for the game were somewhat disturbed this week when he took ill and had to be away for a couple of days.

But he says his assistants did a good job while he was away and is confident that the team is ready for the game.

“Casric Stars are not an easy team to play against,” said Zwane, as quoted on the Chiefs website on Sunday.

“It is their first season in the Motsepe League, and they’ve done well so far.

“They are sitting in position two or three and, at one stage, they were sitting at number one.

“That alone tells you they are a good team. We’ve definitely analysed them and, like any other team, they have their strengths and weaknesses,” added Zwane.

He says Casric plays direct football and look to capitalise on their opponent’s mistakes.

“They have strong guys, up front, players who can hold up the ball and wait for others to join.

“They play more like ‘route one’ and they play from the second ball quite often. They are also dangerous from set plays.

“They are very aggressive at attacking the ball from corners and throw-ins; they’re very organised when it comes to that,” says the Chiefs mentor.

Chiefs will not take Casric lightly

Zwane says they expect a tough game. He has emphasised that Chiefs will not make the mistake of underestimating Casric because of the division they play in.

“We are playing against a very difficult team. It is not going to be a walk in the park.

“So we are going to have to give our best and bring our A-game in order for us to go through to the next round.

“We have the advantage of playing at home. Let’s see how they deal with us when we attack.

“We will have to be cautious when we defend and make sure we don’t give them enough space to manoeuvre,” added Zwane.