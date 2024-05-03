No dream final: Fredericks predicts a Pirates vs Stellies Cup final

Stellenbosch will take this one (against Sundowns) and will see themselves in the final,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star.

South African football legend Stanton Fredericks believes Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will beat Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively and reach the final of the Nedbank Cup this week.



The Buccaneers are away at the Chilli Boys in the first semifinal at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, while Stellies will host the Brazilians at home on Sunday.

Kickoff for both games is 3pm.



As the so-called big clubs, Pirates and Sundowns are expected to win their respective matches and meet in what can be termed as a ‘dream final’, but Fredericks believes only Pirates will reach the final.

“For the first one, I do think that Orlando Pirates will progress to the final. Just to quickly substantiate that, we look at the number of goals that Pirates have been scoring in the last couple of fixtures, it’s just phenomenal,” said Fredericks as he explained why Pirates would win.

“In the last game, they made a few changes, six to be exact and still they managed to overcome Cape Town City away in Cape Town.



“So, Pirates, for me, have the upper edge. They’re confident and they are the current holders.



“And Chippa United lost their last two games after going ahead. I think they will be coming into this clash very cautious, and I think Pirates will have the upper hand.”

“And the second semi-final, this is a big one; it’s just brilliant how the football has been set up here. The quality that Stellenbosch has been delivering, the prestige level that Sundowns have been maintaining for the last couple of years.

“However, I think about the schedule, having played on Monday. In fact, before that they bowed out of the Champions League on Friday, they played on Monday, and tonight (Thursday) they’re playing a game against Kaizer Chiefs, and they’re playing on Sunday.



“Because of that, I’m going to say, and I’m going to boldly say this that I think, Stellenbosch being the fresher of the two teams and coming from scoring a lot of goals, playing good football, having that unbeaten record and having solutions from the bench, I do think that Stellenbosch will take this one and will see themselves in the final.”