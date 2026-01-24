Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We deserved to win’

'If we continue to play like that we will continue to be dynamic and keep on winning,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believed his side were simply unlucky as they were held to a goalless draw by Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘The players did a great game’

The result meant the Buccaneers failed to go back to the top of the Betway Premiership, but their Moroccan head coach praised their performance on their return to domestic action.

“I thought the players did a great game in terms of intensity and creating chances in the first and second half,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“But the ball did not want to go in. That is football. I don’t have any reproach for my players. They gave everything, they were disciplined, they were tactically and technically on point.

“We were also playing a very good team, we are a bit disappointed. We deserved to win, but you have to give credit to Sekhukhune, they were organised and had good team spirit.

“But I am not worried. If we continue to play like that we will continue to be dynamic and keep on winning.”

Sekhukhune head coach Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, admitted his team were forced into a backs-to-the-wall performance.

Tinkler – ‘We had to suffer’

“We had to suffer,” he told SuperSport TV.

“We needed to be better on the ball and make less mistakes. In the first half we couldn’t string three or four passes together. A team like Pirates will put you under pressure, but we were defensively solid. Bright (Ndlovu) had a great game, Danny (Cardoso) had a great game, Renaldo (Leaner) had a great game.

“The second half was better to a dgree but we still did not have enough in the final third and had to absorb a lot of pressure.”