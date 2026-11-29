FAR top the table on goal difference from Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli.

Ahmed Hammoudan scored twice for FAR Rabat of Morocco, who ended the perfect CAF Confederation Cup record of South African visitors Durban City with a 3-1 Group B victory on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Moroccan striker struck after 12 and 44 minutes to build a two-goal half-time advantage in Rabat for the former title-holders.

Malian midfielder Alou Doumbia reduced the deficit five minutes into the second half, but FAR had the final say with Marouane Louadni netting seven minutes from time.

FAR, who won the second edition of the Confederation Cup in 2005, top the table on goal difference from Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli after both won their opening group matches.

Ahly Tripoli, who went on a pre-African campaign spending spree, won 2-1 away to AZAM of Tanzania on Friday.

Durban coach Eric Tinkler, a midfielder in the South Africa team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in Johannesburg, had warned Durban that tough times lay ahead in the group phase.

“We won all four qualifying matches against clubs from Burundi and Mauritius, but we are now going to face sides of a higher level,” he told the South African FA Cup title-holders.

While Durban are debuting in Africa, FAR are regular international campaigners, finishing runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the CAF Champions League last season.

Raja Casablanca, the other Moroccan challengers in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League, disappointed in a 0-0 home draw with ASKO Kara from Togo.

The Casablanca club, who have been African champions three times, were expected to make a winning start in Group A given they had a vastly more experienced squad and home advantage.

But Kara, the only one of 10 Togolese entrants since 2004 to reach the group stage, survived against opponents who had 26 goal attempts, but only five on target.