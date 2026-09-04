Mosimane names Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

They will then face Egypt in an international friendly in Cairo on 4 October.

New Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his preliminary squad for this month’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa will meet Guinea at home on 26 September, before they play Eritrea four days away.

They will then face Egypt in an international friendly in Cairo on 4 October.

Full Bafana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Lebogang Maboe, Cemran Dansin, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Ronaldo van Neel, Thapelo Maseko, Moremi, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell