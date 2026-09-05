Former Brazil and Bafana coach Parreira cleared to leave hospital

The 83-year-old "showed a favourable clinical response" over his stay.

World Cup-winning former Brazilian national team coach Carlos Alberto Parreira was on Saturday given the all-clear to go home, said the hospital where he has been since June.

The 83-year-old “showed a favourable clinical response” over his stay and “will receive home and outpatient care to monitor his general condition”, said a statement from the Samaritano Barrale Hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Parreira has been suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, since 2023, and was admitted with pneumonia on June 16.

He underwent surgery after his condition worsened and was then placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

On July 27, he was moved to a semi-intensive care unit.

Parreira led Brazil to their fourth World Cup title in 1994. He holds the record for the most World Cup appearance as head coach.

In addition to his two World Cup stints leading the Selecao in 1994 and 2006, he coached Kuwait in 1982, the United Arab Emirates in 1990, Saudi Arabia in 1998 and South Africa in 2010.