Motsepe confirms CAF exit date, says no to Fifa presidency

'I personally support Infantino, he is a good friend, a loyal friend,' said Motsepe.

Patrice Motsepe has reiterated that he will leave his post as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) when his current term expires in 2029.

Motsepe – ‘Nobody is going to persuade me’

The former Mamelodi Sundowns owner took over as CAF President in March 2021, and was re-elected for a second term in 2025.

“There are certain things you should never be persuaded about. And nobody is going to persuade me to spend more than two terms as CAF president,” Motsepe told a press conference in Sandton on Wednesday.

Motsepe also again voiced his support for incumbent Gianni Infantino as Fifa President. There have been rumours linking Motsepe to a bid for the Fifa presidency, but he was having none of it.

“I personally support Infantino, he is a good friend, a loyal friend,” said Motsepe.

“He is loyal to Africa. I come from a different background – when people have been loyal to you, you never step them in the back.

‘Fifa doesn’t need me’

“To help in Africa, that excites me. Fifa doesn’t need me (as president).

“There are other people who are very good. And who do a good job. We have to be careful that we don’t start focusing too much on certain individuals. Everybody makes a contribution.”