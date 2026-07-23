Motsepe won’t take sides in SAFA presidency battle

'What the president of CAF cannot do is say 'I like him and don't like him,' said Motsepe.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe insists that he is backing neither incumbent Danny Jordaan nor challenger Sandile Zungu in the battle for South African Football Association (SAFA) President.

Zungu targets SAFA Presidency

Zungu launched his presidential campaign last weekend, and previously worked with Motsepe on the South African Black Business Council.

Jordaan, however, has been a close ally of Motsepe for years, and was present at the press conference the CAF President hosted in Sandton on Wednesday.

SAFA elections are set to be held on September 12.

“I know Danny,” said Motsepe.

Motsepe – ‘I have to maintain … impartiality and neutrality’

“And I know Sandile. He (Zungu) was Secretary General when I was president of the Black Business Council. I was given the job of uniting black and white businesses. Danny can phone me and say whatever he wants. Sandile can phone me and say whatever he likes. But there is a clear understanding that as President of CAF I have to maintain an position of impartiality and neutrality.

“We have to keep giving positive messages,” added Motsepe.

“It is very clear we have to … keep South African football united as well as the relationship between SAFA and the PSL (Premier Soccer League).

“CAF will be there to support, as well as Fifa to make sure the processes are compliant with the CAF and Fifa regulations. But what the president of CAF cannot do is say ‘I like him and don’t like him.’

“I had the same problem in Cote D’Ivoure when (Didier) Drogba was standing to be president of the football federation (in 2022). I like Drogba, he made us proud, as much as I like (Samuel) Eto’o . We are proud of all of them but I had to tell a meeting … my job is to make sure all is done in a manner that is ethical.”