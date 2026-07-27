Tanzania strike late to hand Banyana WAFCON shock

Hasnath Ubamba's 87th minute goal gives Tanzania a 2-1 win in Casablanca.

Banyana Banyana’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B campaign got off to a dreadful start on Monday, as a late goal from Tanzanian youngster Hasnath Ubamba condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

Ubamba stuns Banyana

The 20-year-old Ubamba struck in the 87th minute to seal the shock of the tournament so far, and leave Desiree Ellis’ side with a mountain to climb if they are to make the quarterfinals.

Banyana dominated most of the play in the early stages with Noxolo Cesane and Thembi Kgatlana causing problems for the Tanzania defence.

In the 6th minute, Kgatlana found space to shoot but her effort lacked power and was easily saved by Naijat Idrissa.

Kgatlana then found Cesane with a good pass in the 10th minute, but the Mamelodi Sundowns star’s effort was deflected over the bar.

Cesane had an even better opportunity two minutes later, after she was again found by Kgatlana. But this time she badly missed her kick.

Tanzania were mainly playing on the break, but had their chances. Forward Opah Clement had a good opportunity in the 14th minute but her shot was tame and easy for Andile Dlamini in the Banyana goal.



Tanzania also came close to regaining the lead in the 66th minute, as Clement got to a long ball before Dlamini, and her header was superbly headed over her own crossbar by Gamede.

Banyana then courted disaster as Lebohang Ramalepe’s attempted header back to Dlamini went straight past her, but the Banyana goalkeeper recovered to gather the ball.

In the 18th minute, Cesane found HIldah Magaia with a good pass and her effort flew just over the bar.

Ramalepe also had a shot that was easy for Idrissa but it was Tanzania who stunned Banyana in the 38th minute. Diana Msewa burst forward from midfield and was allowed to run all the way into the penalty area where her shot deflected off Bongeka Gamede and past Dlamini.

Mbane finds the leveller

Banyana rallied and were level in first half stoppage time. Kgatlana’s shot was brilliantly pushed wide by Idrissa, but from the resulting corner the Tanzania keeper parried the ball straight to Bambanani Mbane and she headed home.

Ellis made a change at the break, with Nthabiseng Majiya coming on for Robyn Moodaly-Salgado.

But while Banyana pushed Tanzania back in the early stages of the second half, they were unable to truly trouble Idrissa.

Tanzania certainly tested Dlamini in the 57th minute, as Clement won a free kick on the edge of the box. Ubamba stepped up and curled in a fine effort that Dlamini sprung to her right to superbly tip away.

Tanzania also came close to regaining the lead in the 66th minute, as Clement got to a long ball before Dlamini, and her header was superbly headed over her own crossbar by Gamede.

Banyana had a great chance to score in the 71st minute. Karabo Dhlamini’s cross was met by Majiya, but she couldn’t direct her effort on target from a few metres out.

Substitute Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado tested Idrissa with a low shot as the time ticked away but despite their late pressure Banyana couldn’t find another goal. And they were punished as with just three minutes left Ubamba cut in from the left and drilled a low shot past Dlamini.