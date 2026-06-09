World Cup fever: Score a Bafana jersey from just R299 — here's where to buy it

Fans can now shop the latest Bafana Bafana jerseys nationwide.

South African football supporters are proudly showing their colours after the launch of the new 2026-27 Bafana Bafana kit collection.

Whether you are looking for the exact jersey worn by the players on match day or a more affordable supporter version, there is an option available for almost every budget.

The latest collection combines national pride with modern sportswear technology, giving fans plenty of ways to celebrate their love for the national team.

Premium jerseys for dedicated supporters

For fans who want the closest experience to what the players wear on the pitch, the Authentic Player’s Jersey is the ultimate choice.

Retailing at R2 499, the premium jersey features advanced performance fabric technology designed for professional athletes.

It mirrors the kit worn by Bafana Bafana stars during international fixtures and is expected to be one of the most sought-after football items of the year.

Those looking for a more comfortable everyday option can purchase the Supporters Replica Jersey for R1 599. The replica version offers a relaxed fit while maintaining the iconic design that supporters have already embraced.

Younger fans have not been forgotten either.

The Kids and Youth Replica Jerseys are available from R1 199 to R1 299, depending on size and style.

Where can South Africans shop for the jerseys and kit?

The official Safa shop remains the primary destination for supporters looking to purchase genuine national team merchandise.

Fans can also shop directly through Adidas South Africa, the official manufacturer of the new Bafana Bafana collection.

Major sports retailers across the country have already begun stocking the jerseys.

Sportsman’s Warehouse: offers both authentic and replica versions in stores and online, while Studio 88 carries adult and youth sizes in the latest home and away designs.

Totalsports has also joined the rollout and is expected to attract shoppers with promotional offers, including custom name and number printing on selected purchases.

Online retailer Takealot continues to offer a convenient option for supporters who want home delivery.

For fashion-conscious fans who appreciate nostalgia, the officially licensed 1996 Heritage Kit offers a stylish alternative.

Produced by Old School, the premium knitted jersey celebrates the iconic Afcon-winning team and retails for R1 999.

The design has become increasingly popular among supporters who want a timeless football look beyond match days.

Budget-friendly supporters can still join the excitement without breaking the bank. Selected fan apparel and casual Bafana-inspired pieces are available through Mr Price Clothing and Pick n Pay Clothing from as little as R299.

With prices ranging from R299 to R2 499, South Africans now have more ways than ever to wear their national colours with pride.