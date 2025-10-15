SAFA and Le Coq Sportif confirm conclusion of partnership

“Our relationship started with many challenges but inspired a lot of on-field success for all our national teams," said SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif have announced the conclusion of their five-year partnership.



In a joint statement, SAFA and Le Coq announced that their partnership will officially end in December 2025.



“Launched just before the global pandemic, the collaboration has been defined by landmark achievements and powerful moments in South African football,” read the statement.



“Together, SAFA and Le Coq Sportif celebrated Banyana Banyana’s historic victory at the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and their qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. A standout initiative during this period was the launch of a special-edition black kit aimed at raising awareness of gender-based violence, and it was worn by Banyana Banyana as they made history by reaching the Round of 16 at a FIFA tournament for the first time.

“The partnership also championed fan engagement and creativity through the “Designed by You” competition, which saw South African designer Lwazi Cedrick Ngcungama win the opportunity to design the national team jersey. This first-of-its-kind initiative reflected South Africa’s values of inclusion, empowerment, and collaboration.

“Another iconic moment came with the unveiling of the silver ‘Ivory’ kit, worn by Bafana Bafana during their bronze-medal campaign at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire. The kit symbolized innovation and a bold departure from traditional national colours. Additionally, the pink kit worn by Banyana Banyana in their high-profile match against England supported the Pink Drive campaign, raising awareness for breast cancer and showcasing football’s potential to drive social change.”



SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said: “Our relationship started with many challenges but inspired a lot of on-field success for all our national teams, specifically our senior teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana. We want to thank Le Coq Sportif for the partnership and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”



Ernst van den Berg, Director of Le Coq Sportif South Africa, added: “We are proud of the role we played in supporting South African football during this period and the memories we created together. From ground-breaking kit designs to shared historic achievements, it has been a privilege to stand alongside SAFA and the players who inspire the nation.”