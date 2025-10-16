Bafana’s World Cup qualification – All the players rated!

Bafana's star man in qualifying is ...

Bafana Bafana did brilliantly to top Group C and qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA next year. Here, Phakaaathi rates all of Bafana’s players that contributed, from the start of qualifying at the end of 2023, to the win that sealed it against Rwanda on Tuesday.

Please note that only nine of the ten qualifiers have been considered, with Fifa having awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win for the game in March, after Bafana fielded an ineligible player in Teboho Mokoena.

Bafana Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams – 9/10

Bafana’s only ever-present player during the World Cup qualifiers, Williams continued to show just why he is the best goalkeeper in the country. His leadership qualities are also vital to Bafana’s success.

Defenders

Khuliso Mudau – 8

The experienced right back only missed two of Bafana’s qualifiers, when he was locked in a transfer dispute with his club, Mamelodi Sundowns, at the start of this season. Mudau also scored in Bafana’s first qualifier back in November 2023, the 2-1 home win against Benin.

Zuko Mdunyelwa – 6

Mudau’s Sundowns teammate Zuko Mdunyelwa play at right back in most of both of the qualifiers that Mudau was not available for – September’s games against Lesotho and Nigeria. He replaced an injured Nyiko Mobbie just five minutes into the Lesotho game and was forced off in the 63rd minute with an injury against Nigeria.

Thabiso Monyane – 6



Monyane came on to replace Mdunyelwa for the last 37 minutes of the Nigeria game and did very well to help keep the scores at 1-1. It is a pity for the Chiefs man that an injury has prevented him from playing for club or country since.

Aubrey Modiba – 8

Aubrey Modiba was Bafana’s main left back during World Cup qualifying, starting seven of Bafana’s nine games. He performed admirably up and down the left side, and grabbed an assist in the 3-0 win over Lesotho last month, his cross hammered into the net by Mohau Nkota.

Samukelo Kabini – 6

Kabini played at left back for the whole of Bafana’s 1-1 draw at home to Nigeria last month, and put in a strong display, along with the rest of the South African defence to help earn a valuable point against the Super Eagles

Fawaaz Basadien – 7

Basadien started and played the 90 minutes in the 2-0 win away to Benin in March. He set up Bafana’s opening goal for Lyle Foster, but a lack of game time after moving to Sundowns this season has seen him left out of Hugo Broos’ squad.

Nkosinathi Sibisi – 8

Orlando Pirates central defender Sibisi played the full 90 minutes in five of Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers, more than any other central defender. Bafana conceded just once in the games Sibisi played in and he is surely on the plane to Morocco and America.

Siyanda Xulu – 6

Xulu played in both of Bafana’s opening qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, but has not featured since, the 33 year old without a club and possibly at the end of his international career.

Mothobi Mvala – 7

Sundowns defender Mvala started Bafana’s opening qualifier against Benin in November 2023, as well as the qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June 2024. But injuries have stopped him from playing more, and knee surgery means he could now miss the AFCON.

Siyabonga Ngezana – 7

Ngezana started four of Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers, and may have played more, but he was suspended for Bafana’s clash with Zimbabwe on Friday, and so was left out of the squad entirely by Hugo Broos.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 7.5

Mbokazi took like a duck to water in a Bafana shirt, performing superbly against both Lesotho and Nigeria last month. He was also impressive against Zimbabwe, but loses half a point for his rash red card at the end of that game.

Thabo Moloisane – 6

Stellenbosch defender Moloisane played 53 minutes of Bafana’s 3-0 win over Lesotho last month and was visibly gutted after he had to leave the field with a head injury. Moloisane was brought into the Bafana squad ahead of Tuesday’s game against Rwanda after Mbekezeli Mbokazi was sent off against Zimbabwe.

Khulumani Ndamane – 7

Ndamane’s rising status in the local game was given impetus on Tuesday when he was selected as Mbokazi’s replacement for the game against Rwanda. The TS Galaxy defender also came on to replace Moloisane in the clash with Lesotho last month.

Nyiko Mobbie – No rating

Mobbie only got five minutes of game time against Lesotho before a fractured eye-socket forced him off the pitch.

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena – 8

Mokoena is Broos’ most trusted warrior in midfield, and played a tireless role in getting Bafana to the World Cup. He shouldn’t have played against Lesotho in March due to suspension and Bafana leaving him out of the subsequent game against Benin was a serious case of ‘after the horse has bolted’.

Sphephelo Sithole – 7

Sithole was Mokoena’s main partner in central midfield until a horrific broken leg in September 2024 left him out of action for around 12 months. The Portugal-based Sithole provided two assists in World Cup qualifying, against Benin and Nigeria. He returned for this month’s two games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, but was subbed at half time against Zimbabwe and did not feature against Rwanda.

Bathusi Aubaas – 6

Sundowns midfielder Aubaas played in six of Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers, though he was often used as a late substitute by Broos. He did well in the two games he started and finished – the 2-0 win over Benin and the 1-1 home draw with Nigeria in September.

Thalente Mbatha – 7

Mbatha has been a key player for Bafana in both 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying and World Cup qualifying. He started three games on the road to North America, and Bafana won all of them. The Pirates man is worth a goal from midfield, as he proved with the opening strike against Rwanda.

Jayden Adams – No rating

Even though he scored after coming off the bench against Benin, just 14 minutes on the pitch is not long enough to give a proper rating to Adams.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa – No rating

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthethwa came off the bench for the last ten minutes of the opening 2-1 win over Benin.

Forwards

Oswin Appollis – 9.5

It is not an easy pick, but based on performance over expectation, Appollis has been the star man of Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign. He played in all but one of Bafana’s qualifiers, starting five of the last six. He scored twice, including a sensational finish against Rwanda on Tuesday, and laid on four assists. His delivery from set pieces is the best Bafana has.

Lyle Foster – 8

Foster has led the line well for Bafana in this campaign, contributing two goals and an assist, though he has also missed his share of chances. He is likely to be Broos’ main man up front in both Morocco and North America.

Themba Zwane – 8

The mercurial Zwane started all of Bafana’s first four qualifiers and scored a quite brilliant goal against Nigeria in the 1-1 draw in Uyo. But a rupture to his Achilles tendon in an AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville last October means he hasn’t played for Bafana since. Another injury this season with Sundowns has many wondering whether the 36 year-old’s time with Bafana has come and gone.

Sipho Mbule – 8

Mbule has been superb since being entrusted by Hugo Broos in the playmaker role for Bafana’s last four qualifiers. The 27 year-old has been given a new lease of life at Orlando Pirates this season, and looks set to help Bafana too in the coming months.

Thapelo Morena – 8

Super-sub Morena came off the bench in June of last year to inspire Bafana to a key World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe. He played in five of Bafana’s qualifiers and fans will hope the injury the 32 year-old picked up against Rwanda is not too serious.

Percy Tau – 6

Tau scored against Benin in Bafana’s opening qualifier but did not play in their last four Group C matches. A move to Vietnam is unlikely to have helped his chance of playing the AFCON and World Cup.

Evidence Makgopa – 7

Orlando Pirates striker Makgopa is perhaps the best representation of Bafana under Hugo Broos. He may not be, as Broos has said, Messi or Ronaldo, but he gives 100 percent to the team all of the time. Against Rwanda, Makgopa won the ball superbly for Appollis’ goal, and then banged in a header of his own.

Iqraam Rayners – 6

Rayners scored an early goal against Zimbabwe in the June 2024 3-1 win but after that game played only 18 minutes in the rest of qualifying. Had a good start to the season with Sundowns and was unfortunate injury ruled him out of the last two games.

Mohau Nkota – 6.5

Nkota’s rise to prominence was rewarded this season with call-ups for Bafana’s last four World Cup qualifiers. He scored a brilliant volley against Lesotho, too, to put Bafana en route to a 3-0 win. Nkota was perhaps unlucky to be taken off against Zimbabwe at half time on Friday, having cracked the post with a first half shot.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 6

Mofokeng’s star has gone slightly in the opposite direction to Nkota’s this season. The 20 year-old Orlando Pirates prodigy made his Bafana debut coming off the bench at the end of the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe but otherwise only featured one more time in qualifying, playing 68 minutes of the 2-0 win over Benin.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane 5

Hlongwane started both of Bafana’s opening two qualifiers, but hasn’t been part of Broos’ World Cup squad since. The Bafana head coach doesn’t seem to be too fond of Major League Soccer in the US, where Hlongwane plays his club football at Minnesota United.

Elias Mokwana 5

Mokwana’s status as a key Bafana winger has faded. He played in the June 2024 qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe but didn’t feature otherwise. Probably needs a move away from Esperance to reignite his international career.

Mihlali Mayambela 5

Mayambela was another to play in Bafana’s opening two qualifiers in 2023 who has not featured since. Perhaps he can still fight his way back in if he excels in Cyprus this season.

Zakhele Lepasa 5

Lepasa came off the bench against Benin and Rwanda in November 2023 but has not played since. Can he start banging in the goals for his new club Siwelele FC?

Kamogelo Sebelebele – No rating

A brilliant start to his Pirates career saw Sebelebele called up for the September games against Lesotho and Nigeria. Broos also trusted him enough to give him 21 minutes off the bench over both games.

Ashley Cupido – No rating

The Stellenbosch forward came on for the last five minutes of Tuesday’s game against Rwanda.

Mduduzi Shabalala – No rating

The Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder came on for the last minute of Tuesday’s win over Rwanda.