Gayton McKenzie backs Bafana’s Broos, says he is ‘going nowhere’

Broos and his Bafana side returned home to OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, accompanied by McKenzie.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has poured cold water on suggestions Hugo Broos should be sacked after Bafana Bafana failed to make it past the last 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

McKenzie backs Broos

The Bafana head coach and his side returned home to OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, accompanied by McKenzie, who had been supporting the team in Morocco throughout the tournament.

Bafana made it to the last 16 as runners up to Egypt in their group. But they lost 2-1 to Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday, meaning they failed to match or better their showing at the previous AFCON.

Broos and Bafana surprised the continent when they won a bronze medal at the previous AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

They have also qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico later this year. McKenzie said it was definitely Broos who would be in charge of Bafana at the opening match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

‘We did great’

“This team has done very well for us,” McKenzie told reporters.

“We mustn’t stand here and act like Bafana were knocked out in the first round (group stages). We did great … didn’t do our best, but go back a few years! Broos has woken up Bafana and people are saying it is time for Broos to go?

“Hugo Broos is going nowhere. Hugo Broos is going to Mexico. We can’t have this mentality of people going and going and going (being sacked). He has put in a structure. How do you blame Hugo Broos if the players don’t score.

“We want to make that plain. We hear voices saying Broos must be fired, for who and for what? He is doing well. Broos must take us to the World Cup. After the World Cup he can retire and then we will bring in a new coach.”