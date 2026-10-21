Sundowns’ Morena targets CAF double ahead of must-win clash

"We can and we are willing to do it because we have done it at home in the PSL," the right-wing said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena is confident in the team’s ability to turn things around in the second leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie against Wiliete SC

Sundowns need a win

Sundowns host the Angolan outfit at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night for the second leg of their second preliminary round tie, with everything to play for after the first leg ended in a goalless draw.

The Tshwane giants must win to guarantee their progression to the next stage, while another stalemate would see the tie decided by a penalty shoot-out, with no extra time played at this stage of the competition.

As defending champions, Sundowns will be eager to avoid an early exit and keep their hopes of retaining the continental crown alive. Morena remains confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion and get the job done against Wiliete.

“As a team, it’s something we take as a responsibility and believe in it (defending CAF title). We can and we’re willing to do it because we have done it at home in the PSL,” the right-wing said.

“We have the experience of winning and what happens, we know teams will come all out against us. But playing on home soil will be different and we’re going to give everything and that’s the most important on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, head coach Miguel Cardoso has underlined the importance of the encounter, describing it as a final for his side. Speaking at the club’s Chloorkop headquarters, the Portuguese tactician acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion, with his highly fancied side facing a must-win clash to keep their title defence on track.

‘Final after final’

“We have been playing final after final since the season started. This is the sense that we have and it’s a reality,” Cardoso said.

“It’s a competition that is settled in stages and there’s a point in different stages where it becomes a final. It has been like that and it’s the story of the teams that fight to win everything. We know that if we win then we go through. If it ends goalless then we go to penalties and if we draw with goals, we’re out.

Cardoso remained tight-lipped on the extent of injuries to Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams who are tipped to recover in time for the game.