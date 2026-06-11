Three Bafana players who could be key against Mexico

Bafana's goalkeeper is likely to be busy, while up front one man has stood out at international level of late.

Teboho Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena is likely to be the key man in midfield for Bafana against Mexico. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Whether in the colours of Bafana Bafana or Mamelodi Sundowns, Teboho Mokoena has repeatedly shown that he thrives under pressure. A key figure throughout Hugo Broos’ reign, the box-to-box midfielder has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to his consistency and high work rate.

Comfortable in both defensive and attacking phases, Mokoena brings balance to the heart of midfield and rarely produces a poor performance. His ability to strike from distance remains one of Bafana’s biggest weapons. With powerful shooting ability and composure in high-pressure moments, Mokoena possesses the quality to change matches in an instant.

Fresh from helping Sundowns lift the 2025-26 CAF Champions League crown, including scoring a memorable goal in the decisive second leg against AS FAR, Mokoena enters the tournament high on confidence. The 29-year-old has also developed into one of the senior voices in the squad and forms part of Broos’ leadership group as South Africa prepares for its biggest tournament in more than a decade.

Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams is a vastly experienced international goalkeeper. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Few players embody Bafana Bafana’s fighting spirit quite like captain Ronwen Williams. The experienced goalkeeper has repeatedly produced match-winning performances for both club and country. He comes into the World Cup as arguably South Africa’s most influential player.

Williams was instrumental in Sundowns’ CAF Champions League triumph, delivering several outstanding displays throughout the campaign. While his composure on the ball and ability to initiate attacks from the back have become a trademark of his game, his greatest strength remains his shot-stopping ability.

The 34-year-old has built a reputation as one of Africa’s finest penalty specialists, regularly delivering in pressure situations when his side needs him most. Beyond his goalkeeping qualities, Williams’ leadership will be vital. As the captain and last line of defence, his experience and calm presence could prove crucial in guiding the squad through the pressure that comes with playing on football’s biggest stage.

Oswin Appollis

Oswin Appollis is both a scorer and a creator of goals for Bafana Bafana. Picture: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

If Bafana are searching for creativity and unpredictability in the final third, Oswin Appollis could be the man to provide it. The Orlando Pirates attacker may not always attract headlines, but his numbers and performances suggest he has become one of Broos’ most valuable assets.

Since making his national team debut in 2023, Appollis has registered eight goals and eight assists in just 26 appearances, an impressive return for a player that has now established himself at international level. His pace, technical ability and versatility allow him to operate across multiple attacking positions depending on the tactical demands of the game.

The 24-year-old heads into the tournament brimming with confidence after helping Pirates complete a domestic treble that included the 2025-26 Betway Premiership title. With Group A expected to be fiercely contested, Bafana will need players capable of producing moments of quality, and Appollis has shown that he can rise to the occasion.