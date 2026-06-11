Three Mexico players who could be key against Bafana

A fine goalscorer, a dazzling attacking midfielder and a strong central defender could all shine at the Azteca.

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez is Mexico’s number 9. Picture: Geoff Stellfox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

Mexico’s powerful striker Raul Jimenez is likely to be their main goal threat at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

The 35 year-old centre-forward scored his 44th and 45th goals for his country in their 5-1 hammering of Serbia in a World Cup warm up match on June 5

Excellent at holding up the ball and linking play and superb in the air, Jimenez is likely to give Bafana Bafana’s defenders plenty to think about on Thursday evening.,

This is Jimenez’ fourth World Cup with Mexico, having also played in the finals in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

He has also won two Concacaf Gold Cups with Mexico, scoring the equaliser against USA in the final of the 2025 tournament.

This World Cup finals will also give Jimenez a chance to close in on Javier Hernandez’ record of 52 goals as Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Jimenez also recently sorted out his club future, re-signing with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brian Gutierrez

Brian Gutierrez is one of Mexico’s up-and-coming stars. Picture: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

22-year-old attacking midfielder Brian Gutierrez could be one of the breakout stars for Mexico at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Born in the USA, Gutierrez came through the Chicago Fire academy, and represented the USA at youth level.

He even played two friendlies for the US men’s senior national team, but switched his allegiance to Mexico at the start of this year.

Gutierrez also signed for Mexican club side CD Guadalajara from Chicago Fire late in 2025, meaning he left just before Bafana Bafana central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi arrived.

Gutierrez scored his first goal for Mexico against Iceland in a friendly at the end of February and added another in a friendly against Ghana in May.

He impressed with his display in Mexico’s final warm-up match against Serbia on Friday, picking up an assist in a 5-1 win and looks set to start against Bafana.

Cesar Montes

Cesar Montes could captain Mexico against Bafana. Picture: Omar Vega/Getty Images/AFP

Lokomotiv Moscow central defender Cesar Montes could captain Mexico against Bafana tonight if, as expected, regular skipper Edson Alvarez is not in the starting line-up.

Montes started off by coming through Mexican side Monterrey’s youth ranks. In the 2019/20 season he was part of a Monterrey side that won the Mexican league and cup, as well as the Concacaf Champions League, completing a continental treble.

In January 2023, Montes moved to Espanyol in Spain’s La Liga, but left at the end of the season after the club were relegated. He moved to another La Liga side, Almeira, for the 2023/24 campaign, but they were also relegated. In September 2024, he joined Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow.

Montes netted three times for Mexico in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and was named in the tournament’s best XI. He is expected to partner Johan Vasquez in central defence against Bafana.

Mexico possible starting XI (4-3-3):

Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Érik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jiménez, Julián Quiñone