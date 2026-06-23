Three key areas Bafana must improve on against South Korea

That is where players such as Lyle Foster need to step up.

The moment of truth has arrived for Bafana Bafana. Hugo Broos’ side face South Korea in their final Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knowing that nothing less than a victory will do if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the round of 32 alive.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico and being held to a 1-1 draw by Czechia, South Africa find themselves in a do-or-die situation heading into their final group stage encounter.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three key areas Bafana must improve if they are to get the result they need against the Koreans.

Avoid another slow start

The suspension of influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is a major setback for Bafana, but Broos’ men can’t afford to dwell on his absence. One worrying trend from South Africa’s opening two matches has been their tendency to concede early.

Bafana fell behind within the first 10 minutes against both Mexico and Czechia, forcing them to play catch-up for large periods of those matches. They need to shake off the habit against a South Korean side that has shown how effective it can be if they take a lead. The Koreans have won every match in which they have scored first in friendly matches leading up to the World Cup.

Without Mokoena’s calming influence in midfield, recovering from another early setback could prove even more difficult against a team featuring stars such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Kang-in Lee, Los Angeles FC striker Son Heung-min, and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Play to South Africa’s strengths

Bafana have looked more reactive than proactive at this World Cup, allowing opponents to dictate the tempo in the beginning of the match. That approach needs to change because South Africa are at their best when they dominate possession, move the ball quickly and force opponents onto the back foot.

Even in Mokoena’s absence, Broos still has quality options available, with Jayden Adams capable of providing energy and creativity in midfield. The connection between midfield and attack must also improve. Against both Mexico and Czechia, Bafana’s forwards were often isolated and starved of service in the final third.

If South Africa’s technically gifted players can impose themselves on the game and express themselves in possession, they have every chance of causing South Korea problems and making history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

Show attacking intent and be clinical

Bafana offered very little going forward in their opening defeat to Mexico. While there were signs of improvement against Czechia, South Africa only began to look threatening after Relebohile Mofokeng’s introduction at half-time.

With only a win likely to be enough, Broos’ side have no other option but to attack. South Korea will also be chasing victory, which could leave spaces for Bafana to exploit on the break and in transition.

That is where players such as Lyle Foster need to step up. The Burnley striker struggled to make an impact against Mexico and did not feature against Czechia. However, South Africa will need their biggest stars to deliver on the biggest stage.

If there was ever a moment for Foster to show why he is playing in one of Europe’s toughest leagues, this is it. Bafana’s World Cup dream may well depend on it.