Bafana must be switched on for ‘Duracell’ South Korea

'They are a very disciplined team. Eastern teams are always disciplined,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has compared the South Korea team to Duracell batteries, ahead of his side’s must-win Group A clash with the Asian powerhouse this evening in Monterrey (kick off Thursday 3am SA time).

Bafana’s Broos – ‘You plug them in and they start running’

South Africa arrived in Monterrey on Monday, to finish off preparations for the game. Broos’ side have one point from their opening two Group A matches, and have to beat South Korea to reach the last 32.

“Sorry to make an expression like this but they are like Duracell, you plug them in and they start running and run for 90 minutes so it will not be easy,” said Broos.

“South Korea are a little bit in between Mexico and Czechia,” added Broos.

“They are a very disciplined team. Eastern teams are always disciplined.”

Bafana legend Erick Tinkler, meanwhile, has warned Bafana they must be at it from the off against South Korea.

South Africa have had slow starts to both their Group A matches so far, conceding inside the opening ten minutes against both Mexico and Czechia.

“They (South Korea) are a very good team, hard running, and we must be switched on from the first minute,” TInkler told SportsBoom.

“We don’t need pretty football. Sometimes you play ugly and win. All we need is a convincing win and (to) see where that takes us.”

Bafana will have to face South Korea without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who is serving a one-match ban after picking up yellow cards against both Mexico and Czechia.

Mokoena netted Bafana’s only goal of the tournament so far from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw with Czechia, and his absence against South Korea is undoubtedly a blow for Bafana.

Adams – ‘You need to man up’

“It’s going to be very tough for us without him,” Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams told News24.

“But, you know, at this stage, you need to man up. Thalente (Mbatha) and I have to step up and do the job for him, because he did it for us against Czechia.

“I am very, very confident that we can get a win against South Korea. The spirit in the team, especially after the draw with Czechia, is very high. We are very confident. The boys are ready. The boys are focused.”