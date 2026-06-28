Three things Bafana need to do to take down Canada

It could all come down to a penalty shootout.

Bafana Bafana will look to qualify for the last 16 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals when they take on Canada at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things Hugo Broos’ side will have to get right if they are to spring another World Cup surprise.

Find a way to free up maestro Mofokeng

Thapelo Maseko won the official Man-of-the-Match award against South Korea, after his goal sealed the brilliant victory in Monterrey.

There were a couple of other candidates, however, more deserving of the gong. Sphephelo Sithole made a superb comeback after his disaster-class against Mexico. Sithole played like a man possessed in the absence of Teboho Mokoena.

And then there was Relebohile Mofokeng. In his first start of these World Cup finals, Mofokeng found pockets of space between the lines and controlled Bafana’s attacking play with an array of stunning passes.

If they are to find a way through Canada, Bafana are likely to need Mofokeng at his brilliant best again.

Be on it from the start in LA

A couple of minutes into Bafana’s clash with South Korea, Kim Min-jae had a tremendous chace to put the Asian side in front. Aubrey Modiba was alert to clear his header off the line, but it was still some sleepy defending to leave the Bayern Munich man unmarked from a set piece.

This follows the concession of early goals against both Mexico and Czechia. Canada will no doubt look to press Bafana from the off in LA, and Hugo Broos’ men will do well to keep their cool and make sure what is likely to be a partisan crowd are kept quiet.

Practice penalties

If Bafana can stay with Canada in Los Angeles, this is a game that could just go all the way to penalties. Ronwen Williams’ penalty-saving abilities are the stuff of legend, and Bafana’s staff will no doubt have done their analysis on where Canada’s penalty takers will go.

For Bafana’s players, it will be about netting their spot kicks, and practice will make perfect in this regard, as the competition reaches the knockout rounds.