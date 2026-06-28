Bafana promised millions ahead of Canada clash

"I am committing to you guys, for every game that we win, we will give you R5 million," said McKenzie.

Bafana Bafana have received a massive financial boost after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie promised the team a staggering R5 million bonuses for every victory from the knockout stages onwards.

McKenzie made the announcement after Bafana secured a historic place in the knockout rounds with a 1-0 victory over South Korea last Thursday.

The victory set up a last-32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles tonight.

Addressing the players on Friday, McKenzie revealed that his department will reward every win starting with the win against South Korea onwards with R5 million.

“I came here to tell you that, not for the previous games, but from the one you played yesterday (against South Korea), and it might be more because I have not spoken to the sponsors yet,” McKenzie told the players.

“I am committing to you guys, for every game that we win, we will give you R5 million. If you are going to win the next game against Canada, you will have R10 million. If you win the other game against Morocco, you will have R15 million,” added McKenzie.

“That is only from me. When I leave here, I’m going to speak to Coca-Cola, Discovery and other business leaders. They support rugby, now it’s time they also support Bafana Bafana.”

For reaching the last-32 round, the South African Football Association is already guaranteed a $11 million (R186 million) participation fee.

If they beat Canada tonight, that figure will rise to $15 million (R254 million).