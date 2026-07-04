WATCH: 5quad League caps off Youth Month with thrilling 5-a-side football showcase

The 5quad League continues to thrive in South Africa. Explore how the tournament highlights talent and fosters community connections.

Youth Month concluded on a high as Ireland Boys were crowned champions of the 5quad League Season 4 Grand Finale after a dramatic weekend of 5-a-side football.

Ireland Boys defeated Zico Boyz in a thrilling final that ended 3-3 after extra time before they held their nerve to win in a penalty shootout, lifting the Season 4 trophy in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Now in its fourth season, 5quad League has grown into one of South Africa’s biggest 5-a-side football competitions.

5quad League brought Youth Month to a close, showcasing South Africa’s top 5-a-side football talent and the growing impact of the competition on young players and their communities. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Founder and CEO Nick Koka said the tournament was created to fill a gap in the sport while giving players an opportunity to compete for significant prize money and gain exposure.

“We felt there was something missing in the 5-a-side space,” Koka said.

“We wanted to create something that gives players a platform while building the game into a professional product.”

Teams qualify through regional tournaments held across the country, with winners earning R30 000 and a place at the Grand Finale, where they compete for the R500 000 top prize.

5quad League fostering soccer talent beyond 11-a-side

But Koka believes the league’s greatest success extends beyond the football field.

He said the competition offers young people a positive outlet amid challenges such as unemployment, substance abuse and crime, helping participants remain focused while pursuing their sporting ambitions.

His long-term vision is to establish 5-a-side football as a viable professional career path before expanding the competition across Africa.

5quad League brought Youth Month to a close, showcasing South Africa’s top 5-a-side football talent and the growing impact of the competition on young players and their communities. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

The Grand Finale also highlighted the stories behind the teams, with clubs creating opportunities for young people through football and owners investing in their players and local communities.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates Fives manager Conrad Botha said the standard of competition continues to rise, with teams investing in coaching, fitness and professionalism.

As another successful season came to a close, the tournament once again demonstrated that 5quad League is about more than crowning champions – it’s about using football to create opportunities and inspire South Africa’s next generation.

If you think you have what if takes to compete in 5quad League register your team on their site.