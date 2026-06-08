Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

WATCH – Chiefs legends on target but Mexico thump Bafana

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

8 June 2026

01:00 pm

Shabba and Yeye roll back the years in Pachuca.

Siphiwe Tshabalala - Bafana

Siphiwe Tshabalala was on the scoresheet again for Bafana against Mexico on Sunday. Picture: ALEXANDER JOE / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs legends Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala and Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane both hit the back of the net as a Bafana Bafana Legends XI were beaten 5-2 by a Mexico Legends XI in Pachuca on Sunday.

Bafana go back in time

The game was played to commemorate the opening match of the 2010 Fifa World Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where Tshabalala scored a brilliant goal in a 1-1 draw.

Mexico and Bafana will meet again in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday. Hugo Broos’ Bafana have been camping at altitude in Pachuca to prepare for Thursday’s game.

The Bafana Legends side also included former Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and former Amakhosi striker Bernard Parker. Other Bafana legends like Steven Pienaar and Siyabonga Nomvethe were also in the starting line-up.

Tshabalala scored from the penalty spot on Sunday after Letsholonyane was brought down inside the penalty area.

Tshabalala also spoke again in Mexico about his brilliant goal at FNB Stadium that sparked the 2010 Fifa World Cup into life, even if it couldn’t secure the win over Mexico in the end.

Shabba – ‘I remember unity’

“I remember unity, I remember the roar in the stadium, I remember different nations celebrating together … one race celebrating together, strangers hugging each other, drinks spilled everywhere. It is a moment that will outlive me and I am grateful for that memory,” he told reporters.

Bafana Legends XI: Khune, Thwala, Khumalo, Gaxa, Sangweni, Letsholonyane, Khuboni, Pienaar, Nomvethe, Shabalala, Parker

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked
News Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’
News I’m Sorry’: Gauteng cop caught on camera returning R2 000 bribe after viral video

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News