WATCH – Chiefs legends on target but Mexico thump Bafana

Shabba and Yeye roll back the years in Pachuca.

Kaizer Chiefs legends Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala and Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane both hit the back of the net as a Bafana Bafana Legends XI were beaten 5-2 by a Mexico Legends XI in Pachuca on Sunday.

Bafana go back in time

The game was played to commemorate the opening match of the 2010 Fifa World Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where Tshabalala scored a brilliant goal in a 1-1 draw.

Mexico and Bafana will meet again in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday. Hugo Broos’ Bafana have been camping at altitude in Pachuca to prepare for Thursday’s game.

The Bafana Legends side also included former Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and former Amakhosi striker Bernard Parker. Other Bafana legends like Steven Pienaar and Siyabonga Nomvethe were also in the starting line-up.

Tshabalala scored from the penalty spot on Sunday after Letsholonyane was brought down inside the penalty area.

🪄Bafana Bafana legends Letsholonyane and Tshabalala linked up beautifully on the edge of the box, before Yeye was brought down in the area.



🕺Shabba stepped up and slotted home the penalty, then celebrated with that famous 2010 World Cup dance!



Result: 🇲🇽Mexico 5-2 South… pic.twitter.com/164AMjJvCC June 7, 2026

Congratulations to Mexican Legends, thank you to the fans for a full stadium, Bafana Legends did impressively well taking the altitude and jet lag into consideration. The final score 5-2 to Mexican Legends. Have a look at our two goals. pic.twitter.com/6mBwD4M7ub – Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 7, 2026

Ahora puedo decir que vi el baile de Tshabalala en el Hidalgo. pic.twitter.com/rp9nwtDT0y – ⚔️ Miguel Angel Jaén 🔱 (@MiguelAngelJ7) June 7, 2026

Tshabalala also spoke again in Mexico about his brilliant goal at FNB Stadium that sparked the 2010 Fifa World Cup into life, even if it couldn’t secure the win over Mexico in the end.

Shabba – ‘I remember unity’

“I remember unity, I remember the roar in the stadium, I remember different nations celebrating together … one race celebrating together, strangers hugging each other, drinks spilled everywhere. It is a moment that will outlive me and I am grateful for that memory,” he told reporters.

Bafana Legends XI: Khune, Thwala, Khumalo, Gaxa, Sangweni, Letsholonyane, Khuboni, Pienaar, Nomvethe, Shabalala, Parker