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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Sicilian wedding: The looks, the guests and the multi-million dollar celebration

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

8 June 2026

01:45 pm

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From Elton John serenading Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to a custom Bottega Veneta gown that broke the internet, go inside the most talked-about wedding of 2026.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Sicilian wedding: the looks, the guests, and the $1.7 million celebration

(File photo) Dua Lipa wearing Schiaparelli SS26 Couture and Bvlgari jewelry and Callum Turner arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto) via AFP)

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially had their big moment. After officially tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall on 31 May, the couple hosted a three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily, from 5 to 7 June, with the total cost reported to be around $1.7 million.

The newlyweds arrived in Sicily ahead of their guests and set up base at the Grand Hotel Villa Igiea – a historic five-star Art Nouveau property on the outskirts of Palermo – which was largely booked out for an estimated 200 guests.

Pre-wedding festivities included a private cocktail reception and tour at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna di Palermo, followed by a soirée at the opulent Palazzo Gangi. The main ceremony and reception were held at Villa Valguarnera, an aristocratic 18th-century mansion in Bagheria – nicknamed “little Versailles” for its grandeur and sea-view gardens.

The monumental gardens were dotted with satin-bow-draped chairs, Sicilian sugared almonds, and hand-embroidered handkerchiefs reading “stay mad with me forever,” in a nod to local tradition. A late-night street party at Piazza Croce dei Vespri rounded things off. The events were tightly secured, with anti-drone measures and strict NDAs in place throughout.

What they wore

The fashion was, predictably, a major talking point. Dua Lipa’s custom Bottega Veneta gown – a white halter-neck, backless design featuring intrecciato leather details on the bodice and a dramatic ostrich-feather fringe skirt – became the dress seen around the world. She accessorised with Bulgari jewellery and a feathery clutch that brought her signature party-girl energy to the bridal moment.

A delicate white lace dress made an appearance for a daytime brunch, while Turner was seen in sharp Louis Vuitton tailoring for at least one of the events.

The couple had already set style standards at their London civil ceremony, where Dua Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli ivory skirt suit with gold buttons and a wide-brimmed hat, and Turner complemented her in a dark navy double-breasted Ferragamo suit.

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Notable guests

The 200-strong guest list included Charli XCX and her husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel; Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and his wife Sophie; Troye Sivan; Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer; Donatella Versace; and Elton John, who attended with David Furnish. Turner’s former co-star Joe Alwyn was also in attendance, alongside both families.

Elton John serenaded Dua Lipa and Callum Turner with “Your Song” on piano during the ceremony at Villa Valguarnera – a moment that has since taken on a life of its own online. Chris Stapleton and Olivia Dean were also among those confirmed as attending.

Names including Kylie Minogue, Harry Styles, and Robbie Williams circulated in rumour, but have not been consistently confirmed across reports.

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