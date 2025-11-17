Why Bafana’s Broos wants Mbule and Zwane fit and firing

'If we can go with Themba and Sipho we will be stronger,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos would love to have both Sipho Mbule and Themba Zwane in his squad, as he prepares his team for the 2025 Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Mbule Man-of-the-Match

Mbule gave a Man-of-the-Match performance in Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over Zambia, currently Bafana’s last match before they take on Angola in their AFCON opener on December 22.

The Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder, at 27, looks to finally be realising his immense talent. His ability has never been in doubt, but off-the-field issues have hampered the former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns star’s progress.

Mbule also proved an excellent replacement for Zwane in the latter stages of World Cup qualifying, after ‘Mshishi’ ruptured his Achilles tendon. The 36 year-old picked up another injury recently and will need to show he is ready for the AFCON by playing for Sundowns in the next few weeks, before Broos names his final AFCON squad in early December.

“Four years ago when I made my first call-ups, Mbule was there,” said Broos after the Zambia game.

“I immediately saw what a good player he is. The only problem for Mbule was that some things were more important than football. I think he understands now that football is not only about playing. When the game is finished you still have to live like a footballer.

“He has become very important. I told him ‘it is up to you. You have a second chance to go to the AFCON and the World Cup. We want to see the performances.’ You could see (against Zambia) every time he was on the ball he was dangerous.

‘A very important player’

“He has become a very important player for the national team. If something happens to him tomorrow we will have a problem like we had with Themba (when he was out). We have found someone who can replace Themba, but I hope Themba will play with Sundowns again and get to a level like we know him.

“If not for now (the AFCON), then for the World Cup next year, if we can go with Themba and Sipho we will be stronger.”