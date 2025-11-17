Chiefs legends inducted into SA Hall of Fame

'I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Khosi family for their support and encouragement,' said Khumalo,

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legends Mark Williams and Doctor Khumalo expressed their joy this weekend after being inducted into the South African football Hall of Fame.

Late Bafana head coach Clive Barker, Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Mark Fish, former Banyana captain Janine Van Vyk and former Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena were also inducted at a ceremony on Friday evening.

Chiefs legend Khumalo – ‘My deepest gratitude’

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Khosi family for their support and encouragement,” said Khumalo, according to the Chiefs official website.

“I could not have done it without them supporting me every step of the way. Above all, I would like to thank the Chairman for his support and dedication in guiding me through this challenging journey.”

Khumalo made over 400 appearances for Chiefs and was a star of the Bafana side that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, a victory that remains their only AFCON success.

Williams scored the winning goals for Bafana in their 2-0 victory over Tunisia in that AFCON final, where Barker was the head coach.

““For me and what I went through in my football career, it was a wonderful occasion to be honoured while I am still alive. I have seen many players honoured after they have passed and I think it is important they celebrate legends while they are still alive,” said Williams.

“This was one of the biggest teams I played for and I am celebrating this with all my former Chiefs teammates.’

Egyptian challenge

Chiefs, meanwhile, will travel to Egypt this week to take on Al Masry in their first Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The game will take place on Sunday at the Suez Stadium in Suez. Amakhosi will then return home and take on Zamalek in their second Group D match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on November 29.

Chiefs announced last week that their Betway Premiership clash with Magesi FC, originally scheduled for November 26, has been postponed to a later date.