Why Mbokazi will not play for Bafana on Friday

'It's just a question of the trip they made from America to here, and also the jet lag,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that star defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will not feature in Friday’as international friendly against Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mbokazi’s long trip to join Bafana

Mbokazi has made the long journey to join up with the Bafana camp from the USA, and will only be available for Tuesday’s clash with Panama at the Cape Town Stadium. Also missing tonight will be Minnesota United winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

ALSO READ: Broos explains Mofokeng’s attacking role for Bafana“This is not tactical, this is not because they are sick or injured,” said Broos, according to iDiski Times.”It’s just a question of the trip they made from America to here, and also the jet lag.”There is seven hours time difference, so those guys need a little bit of time to recover. But they will be there on Tuesday for the second game.”The absence of Mbokazi will potentially give a chance to 22 year-old Ime Okon to show what he has learned in his time with Hanover 96 in the German Bundesliiga II.Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane are the Bafana head coach’s other options in the heart of defence.

If Okon does play, he won’t be making his Bafana debut, as he already featured for South Africa in the 2025 Cosafa Cup.

Leaner’s chance?

Goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner is another who has already made his Bafana debut, in a friendly against Tanzania last June.The Sekhukhune United shot-stopper, however, was still a surprise call-up to this Bafana squad ahead of Orlando Pirates ‘keeper Sipho Chaine.”I don’t feel like I was surprised, in the preliminary squad there are always five goalkeepers so if your name is there in the beginning, among the five, you always have to be ready,” said Leaner, according to SABC Sport.

“Anything can happen … you have to be ready. If you feel like there’s always (a set) three and you won’t make the final squad, then when you do get a chance you won’t be ready.”

Why Panama?

Bafana are playing Panama because they wanted to face a Central American country.

South Africa will face CONCACAF giants Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Mexico City on June 11.

Panama have also qualified for the World Cup and are drawn in Group L alongside Ghana, England and Croatia.

ALSO READ: Okon has a chance to make a case for the Bafana defenceThe objective is to play against an African team,” Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen said at his squad announcement for the Bafana clash. “

“There are quite a lot of similarities with Ghana and what we expect to face against South Africa. That was the aim.”