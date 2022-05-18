WATCH: Klopp likens Liverpool squad strength to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’

Jonty Mark

Liverpool head coach Juergen Klopp said Liverpool’s squad depth was like having “Ferraris in the garage” after they took the English Premier League title race to the final day with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday.

The Reds were missing several key players but came from behind to beat the Saints, moving them within one point of Manchester City, with one game left to play in the season.

“It was an incredible performance, making nine changes … it worked out 1000 percent but that is the boys’ responsibility, they did it with an incredible performance tonight,” said Klopp after the match.

“It is a bit touching, wow, it is like having Ferraris in the garage, and then you let them out and they play like this.