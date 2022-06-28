From Mbappe to Kane – Which country has the most expensive players?

Phakaaathi Reporter

France may be the reigning world champions and Brazil may have traditionally the most talented players in the world but it is actually England who trump them in terms of player value, according to a study done by SportingPedia.

England are just ahead of France and Brazil, with all three countries surpassing the one billion Euro mark (about R17 billion) in terms of player value.

The study looks at the value of the players in current national teams of the three countries.

For England, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester City wonder-kid Phil Foden are both valued at 90 million Euros (about R1.5 billion), while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice are just behind at 80 million Euros (about R1.35 billion).

England’s total value comes in at a whopping 1.29 billion Euros (about R21.75 billion).

France’s value, at 1.06 billion Euros, is propped up by PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is by far and away the most valuable player in the survey, at an absurd 160 million Euros (about R2.7 billion).

RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunu is given the same value as England’s Alexander-Arnold and Rice, while Chelsea-target Jules Kounde is at 60 million Euros (just over R1 billion).

Of Brazil’s array of stars, the hero of the Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool, Vinicius Jnr, comes in at a cool 100 million Euros (About R1.685 billion).

Mbappe’s teammate at PSG, Neymar, is next on the Brazilian list, at 75 million Euros (about R1.26 billion).



Brazil’s total value comes in at 1.01 billion Euros (about R17.025 billion).