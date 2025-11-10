African players in Europe: In-form Mbeumo scores again

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues.

Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo notched his fourth goal in his last four appearances at the weekend, opening the scoring in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old Cameroon star will switch his attention to the 20026 World Cup this week as the Indomitable Lions face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday in an African play-off.



A win for Cameroon in Rabat will take them into a final against Gabon or Nigeria three days later with a place in the inter-continental play-offs next March up for grabs.

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO (Manchester United)

Mbeumo bagged his sixth goal this season in a dramatic draw at Tottenham. He struck in the 32nd minute, heading past Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario from a cross by Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo. Mbeumo is starting to heat up following a slow start after his mid-year move from Brentford.

IDRISSA GUEYE (Everton)

The Senegal midfielder’s goal kick-started the Toffees’ 2-0 win against Fulham. Gueye netted four minutes into first half stoppage-time, prodding in his second goal of the season after Tim Iroegbunam miscued his shot from a James Tarkowski header which rebounded off the crossbar. After failing to score last season, Gueye is well on his way to beating his best return of four goals in an Everton shirt from 2023-24.

IBRAHIM SANGARE (Nottingham Forest)

The Ivory Coast midfielder notched his first goal for Forest in a 3-1 win against Leeds at the City Ground. Sangare, signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, fired home with a clinical finish from 10 yards to put Sean Dyche’s side ahead in the 15th minute. Further goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson wrapped up second-bottom Forest’s first league win since the opening weekend of the season.

GERMANY

YAN DIOMANDE (RB Leipzig)

Diomande continued his scoring streak for Leipzig, but his early goal was not enough in a 3-1 Bundesliga loss at Hoffenheim. The 18-year-old Ivorian teenager cut the ball past the home goalkeeper with nine minutes gone, scoring for the third week in a row, to go with three assists.

FRANCE

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Marseille)

Substitute Matt O’Riley delivered a pin-point cross that veteran Gabon captain and striker Aubameyang slid into the net to complete the scoring in a 3-0 home win over Brest. Victory temporarily took Marseille to the top of Ligue 1, and they finished the weekend second, two points behind Paris Saint-Germain.

MAMADOU SANGARE (Lens)

The Mali international was among the goals as Lens triumphed 4-1 at Monaco to lie third, behind Marseille on goal difference. As half-time approached, Sangare was fouled, leading to a red card for Folarin Balogun. The midfielder recovered to score in added time at the end of the half to give Lens a two-goal lead.