African players in Europe: Salah frustrated as Liverpool crash

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues.

It was another frustrating weekend in the Premier League for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool slumped to a 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The Egyptian has scored four goals in the league this season — the last in a victory against Aston Villa on November 1.



ALSO READ: Arsenal’s Eze revels in ‘special’ hat-trick after destroying Spurs

Norwegian Erling Haaland of Manchester City tops the Golden Boot table with 14 goals. The leading African is Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo with six.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The 33-year-old won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 29 goals, but has found goals harder to come by in this campaign. The defeat by Forest left the Reds 11th after 12 rounds, having lost six matches.

SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Fulham)

The Nigerian came off the bench and his perfectly weighted cross set up Mexican Raul Jimenez to score on 84 minutes and give Fulham a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at Craven Cottage. Fellow Nigerians Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were starters for the Cottagers.

LYLE FOSTER, HANNIBAL MEJBRI (Burnley)

Burnley manager Scott Parker sent on South African striker Foster and Tunisian midfielder Mejbri when they were trailing Chelsea 1-0 at Turf Moor. But neither substitute could turn the tide and the visitors scored again in the closing stages to lie second behind Arsenal.

GERMANY

NICOLAS JACKSON (Bayern Munich)

Senegal striker and Chelsea loanee Jackson put the finishing touches on Bayern’s stunning come-from-behind 6-2 home win over Freiburg. Bayern were two down and staring their first loss of the season before the defending Bundesliga champions kicked into gear, scoring six unanswered goals. Jackson claimed the fifth on 78 minutes, tapping in his second league goal of the season and fourth overall.

EDMOND TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen defender Tapsoba continued his surprising scoring form this season, picking up his third strike in his past seven games in a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. With 24 minutes gone and Leverkusen leading 1-0, the Burkina Faso international rose to head a cross into the top corner.

FRANCE

ISMAELO GANIOU, MORGAN GUILAVOGUI (Lens)

Burkina Faso defender Ganiou struck the second-half goal that gave Lens a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg and third place in Ligue 1, two points behind Paris Saint-Germain. Guinea striker Guilavogui came off the bench in the second half and was sent off in added time for unsportsmanlike conduct.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Marseille)

The veteran Gabon striker put the disappointment of being eliminated from 2026 World Cup qualifying behind him by opening the scoring in a 5-1 rout of Nice. Marseille are second in the standings, ahead of Lens on goal difference.

ABDELHAMID AIT BOUDLAL (Rennes)

Moroccan Ait Boudlal scored after 20 minutes to break the deadlock and set up Rennes for a 4-1 home victory over Monaco. Maximum points placed Rennes sixth, two places and one point above Monaco.